Obituary – Amanda E.W. Clouse

Amanda E.W. Clouse, age 61, of Licking, passed away January 17, 2021, at Seville Care Center in Salem, Mo. Mandy was born on June 16, 1959, in Moseley, England UK to Tony and Ann Steedman. Mandy married Robert D. Clouse on April 4, 1981, in Brackley, England.

Mandy is survived by her spouse, Robert Clouse, of Licking; sons, Brandon, Toby and Matthew; mother, Ann Steedman; two grandchildren; and stepbrother, Dave. Mandy is preceded in death by her father, Tony Steedman; grandfather, William Taylor; her beloved Nana, Ann; and brother-in-law, Ronnie Clouse.

Mandy received a Grammar School Education at Brackley High School. As a pianist she passed all exams up to and including Grade 8 (equivalent to Associates Degree in the United States). She trained in Classical Guitar also. Mandy passed at first attempt the first major examination of the Royal Academy of Dance. She gained A level in Art and Drama, and English.

To my beloved wife, we were departed too soon. You have always been and will be the only one for me. On your new journey ahead, I wish you Godspeed. You touched so many lives; you’ll never know how much you meant to us all. The lessons you taught the boys, and all their friends will never be forgotten. They all called you mom and they meant it. You gave them guidance, love, and a mother’s support. So, go my love into God’s arms, and know you did good in your life. Love you, Moo and Boo.

Mandy was cremated per her wishes. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.