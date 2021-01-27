Classifieds: Jan. 28 – Feb. 3, 2021

For Sale:

For Sale: Used Reznor waste oil furnace. Licking. 573-578-7210. L/2/3tc

For Sale: Pre-owned tires — passenger and light truck — largest selection in the area. OK Tire, Houston, 417-967-3694. H/39/2tc

Help Wanted:

Dorman L. Steelman Lodge at Montauk State Park is now accepting seasonal applications for positions in the restaurant, housekeeping, maintenance and desk clerks. Apply online at www.montauklodge.com, in person at Lodge or mail resume to Montauk Lodge, 420 Co. Rd. 6670, Salem, MO 65560. EEOC. L/3/2tc

Help Wanted: Smith Lumber is looking for part-time employee for labor. Call to set up an interview and fill out an application. Call Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. 573-674-2080. L/2/4tc

Help Wanted: The City of Houston, Mo., is seeking applicants to fill a hiring list for full-time police officers that will be active for one year. Applicants need to be committed to understanding and protecting the ethical and cultural values of the residents and the city. Minimum education of a high school diploma or equivalent, 60 or more credit hours from an accredited college preferred, but not required. Must possess or be able to obtain Missouri POST certification (Class A Peace Officer License). Must be 21 years of age by date of hire. Starting Salary: $33,500 – $37,700 depending on qualifications and experience, which does not include overtime. Deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Feb. 19. For more information, call Lt. Brad Evans at 417-967-3348 or email him at evans@houstonmo.org. H/40/3tc

Wanted:

Wanted: Looking for lease land for cattle. Call Dalton, 417-217-1433. H/40/2tp

Personal:

I, Kenneth Head, of 18909 Highway 32 East, Licking, MO 65542, am no longer responsible for anyone’s debts other than my own. L/4/6tp

For Rent:

Deer Lick Apartments now accepting applications for two- and three-bedroom units. Equipped with stove and refrigerator. Laundry on site. Water, sewer, trash and maintenance included. Handicap accessible. We are now renting to (occupants) ineligible people. 573-674-2455. Equal Housing Lender. L/1/tfc

For Rent: One-bedroom, one-bath home in Houston, freshly painted throughout, new carpet in living room. Great location. Call Bradley at 417-217-5896. H/40/2tp

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

Services Offered:

QPC Quality Plumbing and Construction, LLC. 24-hr. emergency service. Call today. 573-729-1030. L/1/tfn

Computer Repairs, Consulting and Training: Flexible hours and locations. Call 573-202-5703. L/1/tfn

Services Offered: Financial benefits for those facing serious illness. You may qualify for a Living Benefit Loan today (up to 50 percent of your Life Insurance Policy Death Benefit.) Free information. Call 866-243-9585. H/37/tfc