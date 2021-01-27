Coming Events January 28, 2021

RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE

An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Parish Hall on Monday, Feb. 1. Please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: LICKING to schedule an appointment. All donations are tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Plasma from antibody positive donations may help current coronavirus patients in need.

VFW BINGO CANCELLED

Bingo at the VFW Hall on Friday evenings has been suspended until at least Friday, Feb. 5., due to COVID-19.

BOONE TOWNSHIP FISH FRY

The Boone Township Board will host its annual fish fry at 1 p.m. at the township shed at 16245 Hwy. AF on Saturday, Feb. 6. All resident families of the township are invited to attend.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY RUN/WALK

The Wildcat Travel Club will be holding a St. Patrick’s Day 5K Color Run/Walk Fundraiser at 9 a.m. at Licking High School on Saturday, March 6. Registration is at 8 a.m.; register by Wednesday, Feb. 24 to guarantee a shirt. Registration may be done the day of the race (not guaranteed a shirt) or with a Wildcat Travel Club member. For more information contact Suzie Blackburn at 417-464-1284.

WILDCAT TRAVEL CLUB QUILT RAFFLE

The Wildcat Travel Club is holding a quilt raffle. Tickets are available through Wildcat Travel Club members. The drawing will be held at the St. Patrick’s Day 5K Color Run/Walk at Licking High School on Saturday, March 6. The Restorative Justice Program at SCCC made the 78-inch by 98-inch quilt. For more information contact Suzie Blackburn at 417-464-1284.

TOPS WEIGH-INS

The Licking Chapter of TOPS will have weigh-ins for members on Monday at 3:30 – 4 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Alcoholics Anonymous will have a meeting at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Licking United Methodist Church.

GRIEF AND LOSS RECOVERY GROUP

The Grief and Loss Recovery Group will meet at 7 p.m. at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, corner of Hwy. 63 and College St., Licking, on Tuesday evenings. Grief and loss affects many of us, but we don’t need to suffer alone. Open to all! For more information, call Diane at 573-889-9197.

FREE ADDICTION RECOVERY CLASS

A program to help you overcome any form of addiction, based on the doctrine of Jesus Christ. If you or a loved one are struggling, please come! Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. E, Houston.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP

A Grief Support Group meets at 10 a.m. and a Depression/ Anxiety Group meets at 12 p.m. at the Green Tree Christian Church, 800 Greentree Rd, Rolla, on the first and third Wednesday of each month. If interested in a Salem Support Group, call Mary at 573-674-1127 or 573-247-8640 for more information.

SHERRILL TOWNSHIP

Sherrill Township meets at 5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at the township shed located at 11875 South 137 in Licking. The next meeting is Jan. 28.

LYNCH TOWNSHIP

Lynch Township’s meetings are the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Lynch Township Shed, 14472 Boiling Springs Road.

BOONE TOWNSHIP MEETING

Boone Township meets the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting is at the Township Shed, 16245 Highway AF, Licking.

TEXAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION

Licking Bridge Builders has transportation available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you would like to ride the bus, please make your appointment at least a day in advance by calling 573-674-3558 and talking with a volunteer.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 559: NEW MEETING SCHEDULE

The American Legion will be meeting quarterly until further notice.

NARCONON NEW LIFE RETREAT

More than 130 million people and two thirds of adults in the United States regularly use prescription drugs. It can be surprising to many that medication prescribed by a doctor can be unsafe, and very addictive. It is a common misconception that “If my doctor told me to take it, it must be okay.” This is objectively untrue, as nearly fifty thousand people in the United States died of prescription opioid abuse in 2018 alone. If the number of people who eventually transitioned to illicit drugs were added, this number would surely be much higher.

For information on how to confront your loved one for a drug test: https://www. narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/how-to-confront-an-addict. html.

If you find your loved one is abusing drugs, reach out to find them help. If you don’t know where to start, give us a call. Our caring staff is available 24-7 to help you find a treatment center that works for you.

For more information on signs of drug abuse visit: https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/drugs-of-abuse/signs-of-drug-use.html.

Take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call 1-800-431-1754 for free screenings or referrals.

ADDRESS CHANGES

If you are a subscriber or a gift subscriber to The Licking News and your address has changed or will be changing, please contact us at 573-674-2412 to prevent an interruption in delivery.