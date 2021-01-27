LHS Homecoming Court

Photo by Shari Harris
The 2020-2021 school year has been anything but typical, and scheduling anything related to athletics has been a challenge. Yet the LHS Homecoming plans are underway, and this year’s court is up to the challenge. Modifications this year include a virtual Pep Rally. Vying for Homecoming King and Queen are, front row, from left: Anna Sullins, Aubrie Stephens and Kamryn Barnes; back row, from left: Bryce Corley, Wilson Murray and Landon Medlock. Homecoming is scheduled for Friday, January 29, between the Junior Varsity and Varsity games against Salem. The JV game begins at 6 p.m.