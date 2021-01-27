Local civilian nurse works with U.S. military in Germany

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

When Germany was in need of nurses, Rhonda Mitchell accepted the call. She is a civilian nurse at Kleber Health Clinic in Landstuhl, Germany. The clinic works with the U.S. military stationed in Germany.

Prior to taking the position at Kleber Health Clinic in 2018, Mitchell was employed at GLWACH in Fort Leonard Wood.

She is a 1996 Licking High School alumna, born and raised in the Licking area, and the daughter of John and Denece Mitchell.

Mitchell’s family ties to the area with both parents go back generations, as Denece grew up in Sherrill, north of Licking, and John grew up where he and Denece still maintain ownership of the family farm, south of Licking.

Personnel at the U.S. Army Command Base are being offered the vaccine based on guidance from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), as well as the DOD (Department of Defense) COVID Task Force.