LPD pursuit

By Chief Patrick Burton, Licking Police Dept.

On Jan. 24, 2021, a Licking police officer observed Brandon J.L. Giller operating a green-in-color Jeep Cherokee, traveling southbound on South Main Street. The officer had prior knowledge of seven active arrest warrants for Giller. The officer activated his emergency lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop. Giller accelerated the vehicle and proceeded to flee from the officer. The officer initiated a pursuit and followed Giller south, out of the city of Licking.

During the pursuit, Giller led the Licking police officer down multiple Texas County gravel roads, including Sackett Road. While on Sackett Road, Giller came to a sudden stop and proceeded to attempt to back into the pursuing Licking police vehicle. The Licking police officer was able to avoid contact between the two vehicles by quickly backing away. Giller was able to turn his vehicle around in the roadway and proceeded to travel towards the officer, narrowly missing the patrol vehicle. Giller continued to flee on Sackett Road to Amburn Road. While making the turn onto Amburn Road, Giller failed to negotiate the turn and ran the vehicle off into the ditch, where his vehicle sustained damages causing it to become inoperable.

Giller exited the vehicle and attempted to dispose of a glass smoking device. The Licking police officer was able to take Giller into custody and retrieve the paraphernalia of which he had attempted to dispose. A search of the vehicle later produced additional drug paraphernalia.

Brandon J.L. Giller, age 26, of Licking, Mo., was arrested and later transported to the Texas County Jail by members of the Texas County Sheriff’s Department. A Probable Cause Statement has been sent to the Texas County Prosecutor’s Office, seeking the following charges:

Resisting Arrest by Fleeing – Felony,

2nd Degree Assault on Law Enforcement – Felony,

Tampering with Physical Evidence – Misdemeanor,

Careless and Imprudent Driving – Misdemeanor, and

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Misdemeanor.

The above information is just mere accusations and is not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of any charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.