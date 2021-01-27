March hearing scheduled for Clark’s mental capacity

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The Jan. 19, 2021, hearing for Kenneth Clark has been continued/rescheduled to March 26, 2021, at which time the Circuit Court will hear motions regarding Kenneth Clark’s mental capacity to stand trial. If the court finds him not competent to stand trial, he will be detained until such time he is able to demonstrate the mental capacity to come before the court.

Kenneth Clark, of Cabool, was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, and armed criminal action on August 19, 2018. Allegations included that Clark abducted ex-girlfriend Susan J. Campbell from the Walmart parking lot in Houston, Mo., before murdering her. Clark, who suffered from apparent self-inflicted gunshot injuries, and Campbell, who was deceased from gunshot wounds, were discovered approximately two hours after the abduction in a vehicle parked at Walt’s Convenience Store in Roby, Mo.