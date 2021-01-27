By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Business has already been brisk, and Scruff 2 Fluff hasn’t officially opened their doors. Much to the delight of many Licking area dog lovers, pet groomers Corrissa Cross and Dawn Shepherd started taking appointments last week and are already booked through the third week of February. They do, however, encourage patrons to continue messaging for appointments.

While both employed in dog grooming, Corrissa Cross and Dawn Shepherd would sometimes jokingly comment on opening their own business. On December 17, 2020, they put the jokes aside and began making it a reality. With the help and support of family members, their storefront location at 120 S. Main Street in Licking will officially open for business on Monday, Feb. 1.

Cross has four years of dog grooming experience, and then was in the hairstylist business with her mother before returning to pet grooming. She is a dog lover from Cabool with a Pomsky (Pomeranian/Husky) fur baby named Tilly.

Shepherd is a 2020 Licking High School graduate who also has experience in dog grooming; her family includes Oakley, an expectant mother Basset Hound, and the new addition of a male puppy Basset Hound named Moose.

Both entrepreneurs love dogs and have on-the-job training. Dependent on the dog, they will either tag team with the grooming or groom individually.

“This business was a great opportunity to do something we both are passionate about,” said Shepherd. Cross agreed, and canceled a planned to move to Florida, saying, “It also gave us the chance to open our own business.”

Their services include grooming, haircuts, nails, bathing, ear cleaning and sanitary cleans, which include the face and feet. Hyperallergenic shampoos and conditioners will be available.

Scruff 2 Fluff can be contacted on Facebook, scruff2fluff65542@outlook.com or by calling 417-967-6871. Their hours are Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.