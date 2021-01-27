Stealing investigation

By Sheriff Scott K. Lindsey

On January 17, 2021, Texas County Deputies responded to residence on E Highway for a theft report involving a car battery. During the investigation information was developed that a suspect might be at a residence in Licking. Deputies along with an officer from the Licking Police Department went to a residence on Kirk Street. James Burris, III, was located hiding under a bed inside the residence, and arrested. The stolen car battery was also recovered.

Burris was transported to the Texas County Jail. During the jail booking process a bag containing tobacco, marijuana, and a lighter wrapped in latex gloves was located on his person.

James Burris, III, age 26, of Licking, was arrested on a felony Texas County warrant charging him with Stealing. Burris was held in the Texas County Jail on a $100,000 bond. A probable cause statement seeking additional charges for the prohibited items in the jail will be submitted to the Texas County Prosecuting Attorney.

The above charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.