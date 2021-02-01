Obituary – Dorothy M. Craig

Dorothy Marie Craig, 76, of Licking, Mo., passed on December 25, 2020, in Springfield, Mo. She was born July 25, 1944, in Sherrill Township, Texas County, Mo., to Charles (Mack) David McDonald and Hilda Elma (Poe) Lewis. She married Kenneth (Dale) Craig on September 20, 1958.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Craig; her parents; brothers, Charles and Junior Leroy; sisters, Edna and Charlcie; and an infant son.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Kenneth Steven (Julia) Craig and Kathryn Marie (Charles) Bonnett; grandchildren, Kenneth Ryan (Kacie) Craig, Charles (Buddy) Bonnett and Nicole Marie (Bryan) Turvin; great-grandchildren, Lincoln and Stella Craig, Dale, Setzer, Dawn-Marie and Sue-Anne Bonnett, Vincent and Alicity Turvin; brother, Franklin (Evelyn) Lewis of Licking; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Dorothy loved traveling around the U.S., especially the western states, with Dale. They loved rodeos, floating local rivers and fishing, especially with dear friends William and Barb Grace. Dorothy and Dale also had a great love of country music and dancing with each other.

Though our hearts are filled with sorrow at Dorothy’s passing, we know that God granted her greatest wish early Christmas morning, that was to go to her heavenly home and be reunited with her beloved Dale. We are sure that Dorothy and Dale spent Christmas Day floating and fishing the rivers of heaven.

Internment was in the Boone Creek Cemetery, Licking, Mo., after a small family graveside service on January 31, 2021, at 2 p.m.