Obituary – Elvinia M. York

Elvinia Marie York passed from this life January 27, 2021, in Salem, Mo. She was born to Roy and Agnes Warthen on December 13, 1946, in Nevada, Mo., and was joined in wedlock to Lloyd York June 5, 1965, in Licking, Mo.

She is survived by her son, Cliff (Diana) York of Houston; her brother, Norman (Vicky) Warthen of Licking; granddaughters, Jenny (John) Sawyer and Jamie (Daniel) Foster; and great-grandchildren, Malachi (Chelsea) Sawyer, Aiden Sawyer, Hannah Sawyer, Jack Sawyer, Daniel Foster, Jr., Summer Reed, Jerzie Foster, Skylar Reed, Braxton Foster and Ryker Foster, all of Houston.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lloyd; her son, Steven; daughter in law, Sharon; grandchildren, Christopher, Mathew, Kayla; brothers, Leonard Lemmons and Bernard Warthen; and sister, Violet Fleener.

She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and her Salem Care Center family.

Per her wishes she will be cremated, with a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, Licking, Mo.