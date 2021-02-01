Obituary – Frank Kivett

Frank Kivett was born June 19, 1955, in Oceanside, Calif., and passed away January 30, 2021, in Beulah, Mo. Frank was met in Heaven by the heavenly hosts and his mother, Wilma; father, William; and brother, Lyle.

He was born in the Camp Pendleton hospital in the same room and same bed as his sister and brother. He died January 30, 2021, in the loving care of Crystal and Mike Case. Frank never married. Frank had a sly sense of humor, played the trumpet, loved baseball and was artistic. Rest in Peace, brother.

A visitation for Frank was held Tuesday, February 2, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at Fox Funeral Home. A funeral service followed at 11:45 a.m. Interment was at O’Malley Cemetery. Pallbearers included Little Bill Kivett, Trey Mace, Chris Mace, Michael Mace, Cody Mace, Hayden Mace, Evan Mace and Mike Case. Honorary pallbearers were Wayne Jaszarowski, Mark Mace, Brad Mace, Bonard Mace, Rocky Gilly, Jerry Lynch and Bo Lynch. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, Licking, Mo.