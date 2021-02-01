Obituary – Michie J. Queen

On Sunday January 31, 2021, SSG (Retired) Michie Joe Queen passed away at his home in Licking, Missouri.

He was an avid fisherman and his heart belonged to his family. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Karyl after 25 years of marriage.

He is survived by his children, Michelle and Benjamin Whitkaer, Deborah and Dustin Williams, and Jaime and Chad McCullar; grandchildren, Edward, Jr. and Katelyn Isom, Mickie Whitaker, Madison and Morhgan Williams, Aaron and Ethan Moore, Chloe and Carly Edson; and several great-grandchildren.

A funeral service for Michie will be held Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking, MO. A visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at 1 p.m. Interment will follow the service in Boone Creek Cemetery.

The family has requested that you send your condolences however you see fit. Flowers and plants are nice. We are also taking donations for a local family dealing with kidney disease and their expenses. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.