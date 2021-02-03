2021 Homecoming Queen and King crowned

By Shari Harris, Publisher

A full schedule of events was in store for those attending the Friday evening Licking v. Salem basketball game at Licking High School’s Sherman Hill Field House. The Homecoming coronation was held between action-packed junior varsity and varsity games, the cheer team performed at half time of the varsity game, and the baked goods silent auction to benefit the Booster Club left no excuse for an attendee to return home without some type of dessert to top off the evening.

This year’s Homecoming Queen and King were Aubrie Stephens and Wilson Murray. Stephens is the daughter of Jimmy and Amber Stephens. She is Senior Class President, President of FCCLA and Vice-President of Student Council. Murray is the son of Josh Murray and Faith and Brian Sullins. He has received all district and all conference honors in basketball, scored more than 1,000 career points, and is a member of the baseball team.

Other candidates for Homecoming Queen included Kamryn Barnes, daughter of Angie and Doug Loughridge and Kirk and Tammy Barnes; and Anna Sullins, daughter of Matt and Kristin Sullins. Homecoming King candidates also included Bryce Corley, son of Stephanee Denbow and Calvin Corley; and Landon Medlock, son of Chris and Chrissy Medlock.

The 2020 Homecoming Queen, Dawn Shepherd, and King, Dakota Decker, returned to crown this year’s winners. Shepherd is opening her own dog grooming business, and Decker is attending a Surgical Technician program at Rolla Technical Center.