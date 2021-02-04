Domestic Assault Investigation

By Sheriff Scott Lindsey, Texas County Sheriff’s Dept.

On the evening of February 3, 2021, Texas County Deputies responded to a residence on AP Highway in the Success area for a report of an assault involving an ax. A male victim was transported to Texas County Memorial Hospital by private vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries. The male reported being struck by a “battle ax” wielded by a female later identified as Lisa Zaemisch during an argument at the residence. Deputies located Zaemisch concealing herself in the residence along with the weapon and other evidence consistent with the alleged assault. Zaemisch was arrested and transported to the Texas County Jail.

Lisa M. Zaemisch, age 46, of Success, was charged with Domestic Assault 1st degree by Texas County Prosecuting Attorney Parke Stevens. Zaemisch was held in the Texas County Jail pending $500,000 bond.

The above charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.