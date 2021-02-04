Obituary – Florie E. Lingo

Florie Elizabeth Lingo, age 88, of Plato, Mo., departed this earth February 2, 2021. She was born December 20, 1932, in Charleston, South Carolina to Luther and Helen (Couch) Robertson.

She leaves behind her husband, Norman Lingo; two sons, Lewis, and Mark; a daughter, Dena; three grandchildren, Tracey, Denton and Bailey; and two great-grandsons, Brantley and Clark.

Norman and Florie were married in Charleston, S.C. on September 5, 1959.

Mama Florie Bell was a good woman who loved God, her country, her husband, her children and her family.

Florie was a good wife, and mother, and will be forever missed by all of us who loved her so very dearly.

Memorials can be made to Palace Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent to www.evansfh.com.

Services were held Friday, February 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Palace Union Church with Pastor Phillip McGuire officiating. Burial was in Palace Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were Ronnie Atterberry, Gene Atterberry, Aaron Atterberry, Elmer Crews, Chris Crews and Eric Crews.