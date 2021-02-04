Obituary – Wilma “Dee” Wilson

Wilma Delories “Dee” Wilson, of Edgar Springs, Mo., passed away Monday, February 1, 2021, at the age of 81.

She was born on February 8, 1939, in Phelps County, Mo., to the late Aulton Heavin and Mabel (Brown) Heavin. In addition to her parents; she was also preceded in death by her husband, Mervin Wilson, on December 3, 2014; a brother, Joe Heavin; and two sisters, Ruth Mansfield and Norma Klarner.

Dee loved playing Bingo, her family and most of all, her grandchildren.

She will be sadly missed by her surviving family which includes: three children, Billy Howard and wife, Jeanine, of Independence, Mo., Bradley Wilson of Edgar Springs, Mo., and Shawn Wilson and wife, Misti of Edgar Springs, Mo.; and five grandchildren, B.J. Wilson, Whitney Howard, Lindsey Howard, Riley Wilson and Lacie Wilson.

