COVID Vaccine event Thursday at TCMH

HOUSTON, Mo. (February 9, 2021) – Texas County Memorial Hospital will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic this coming Thursday, February 11, in the Jayson Gentry Community Safe Room from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. The hospital will have 200 vaccines available, but registration is required.

Online registration is required and can be achieved by visiting the following website: bit.ly/COVIDvax_registration. For those without Internet access, registration can be completed over the phone by calling 1-877-435-8411.

If you choose to call in to register, you will be scheduled at that time over the phone.

The event code required to register for the event on Thursday is: 91327.

Registration for the event is a 2-step process.

Enter personal information into the Vaccine Navigator Database; include an email address if you have one. When you receive an email invitation to schedule an appointment, follow the link to choose an appointment time for the event on Thursday.

The event is open to any Missouri resident interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine that meets the required eligibility. Missouri is currently vaccinating those who meet the criteria for the following phases:

Phase 1A

Hospitals, Long-term care facilities and residents, including Department of Mental Health (DMH)-operated facilities.

Home health, Hospice, Dialysis centers, Urgent care.

Vaccinator staff and those administering COVID testing.

Congregate community healthcare settings staff and residents, including DMH contracted settings and adult day cares.

High-risk non-congregate healthcare, including clinics, physicians, and home care providers.

All remaining patient-facing healthcare providers, including but not limited to health care workers in emergency shelters, dental offices, school nurses, pharmacies, public health clinics, mental/behavioral health providers, and correctional settings.

Phase 1B – Tier 1: First Responders & Emergency Services

Public Health Administrators and Staff

Law Enforcement

Fire Services

Corrections

Emergency Management

Public Works

Emergency Services

Phase 1B – Tier 2: High Risk Individuals

Anyone 65 and older

Any adults with cancer, Chronic Kidney Disease, COPD, Heart Conditions, weakened immune system due to organ transplant, severe obesity (BMI >40), pregnancy, Sickle Cell Disease, Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, or individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as Down Syndrome.

You cannot receive the vaccine if:

You are currently under quarantine from exposure or from testing positive for COVID-19.

You have received passive monoclonal antibody therapy as a treatment for COVID-19 in the last 90 days.

Masks will be required at the event and social distancing precautions will be in place. Please bring personal identification as proof of Missouri residency.

For more information regarding COVID vaccines and their availability in the State of Missouri, please visit covidvaccine.mo.gov.