Obituary – Adaline K. Plyushchev

Adaline Katherina Plyushchev, the daughter of Nickolas and Laney (Fuwell) Plyushchev came into this world on February 3, 2021, in St. Louis, Mo. Her life was a brief gift to us that will never be forgotten, and we cherished each moment that we were able to hold her in our arms.

Adaline was preceded in death by her great grandmother, Olga Khopiyanen; great aunt, Vashti Keehner; great great grandparents, Leamond and Shirley Fuwell, and Harold and Ruth Clark; great great uncle, Donald Morgan.

She is survived by her parents, Nickolas and Laney Plyushchev; grandparents, Nikolay and Anzhela Plyushchev, and Jason and Hope Fuwell; aunts and uncles, Ethan Fuwell, Victor Plyushchev, David Plyushchev, Daniel Plyushchev, Avigeya Plyushchev, Nellie Plyushchev, Victoria Plyushchev, Matvey Plyushchev, Leah Plyushchev, and Stephan Plyushchev; great grandparents, Clay and Valerie Hartman, Melinda and Gary Fuwell, Roger Moore, Peter and Natalay Plyushchev, and Vladimir and Lilya Rulevskiy.

Memorials may be made to the Adaline Plyushchev Memorial Fund, C/O Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.

Services were held Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Life Church with Jim Millspaugh officiating. Burial was in Ellis Prairie Cemetery. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.