Obituary – Welma G. Gann

Welma Gene Gann, 82, of Rolla, formerly of Licking, passed away on February 3, 2021, in Chesterfield, Mo. Welma was born on March 16, 1938, in St. Louis, Mo.; the daughter of George Arthur and Laura Elizabeth (Schafer) Link.

The majority of her life Welma lived in Texas County, working at Rawlings in Licking for 38 years. After moving to Rolla, Welma served as a Senior Companion, retiring after 23 years of service in 2019.

Welma enjoyed several hobbies, quilting, reading, watching the Western Channel, and spending time with friends and family. She was always ready to jump in the car and go, especially yearly trips to Branson/Silver Dollar City or visiting with family in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Welma was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Willard H. Gann; parents, Laura Elizabeth Schafer and George Arthur Link; sisters, Ruth Breeding, Patricia McDonald, Aileen Gearhart and Mary Link; and brothers, Ellis Link and Wilmer Dean Link.

Welma is survived by her sister, Naomi Ales of St. Louis; brother, George Earl Link of Doolittle; five children, Carol Pennington of Rolla, Wilford Gann of Rolla, Donald Gann and wife Paula, of Dixon, Rita Bean-Kubley and husband Kenneth, of Loris, S.C. and Lorri Bryant of Rolla.

Welma had 12 grandchildren, Michele, Tinika, Elisha, Mirinda, Cody, Jaymie, Kenny and wife Ellie, Brady, Jesse, Casey and husband Max, Clifton and fiancé Lizzy, and Brittney and husband Lance. She was blessed with 25 great grandchildren, Kaitlyn and husband Damon, Laney, Kalin, Colin, Caden, Kyrslyn, Lilah, Carter, Carson, Camryn, Dylan, Everly, Skylyn, Lane, Jaden, Regan, Camron, Robin, Kalyn, Hudson, Nova, Justus, Joshua, Abrianna and Owen.

Welma was loved by many and will be missed by many more.

Services for Welma were held on Monday, February 8, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home with Pastor Wayne Carrigan officiating. A visitation was held one-hour prior beginning at 1 p.m. Pallbearers were Donald Gann, Clifton Gann, Lance Cook, Bryan “Buddy” Maddox, Nick Gann and Chae Dixon. Interment followed at Williams Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.