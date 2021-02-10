Chamber Rodeo returns to Licking

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The Licking Chamber of Commerce met at the Fox Fire Station Community Room on Thursday, Feb. 4, for their monthly meeting.

The Chamber voted to offer another scholarship to a graduating senior this year.

The Chamber discussed the Christmas parade and activities, and thanked Haley Floyd-Joyner for her work on it. There were enough gifts for all children who attended the toy giveaway. All agreed the day was a success. There were not enough gifts left for Easter. The Chamber voted to purchase more gifts for the Easter Egg Hunt.

Attempts at bringing The Sons of the Pioneers to Licking continue to be unsuccessful.

The Rodeo has been scheduled for Friday and Saturday, June 4 and 5. Silver Creek Rodeo Company will supply the stock for the rodeo. This professional rodeo company has had some of their livestock make it to the NFR and will have some at this year’s Lane Frost Challenge. The rodeo will be a United Rodeo Association/Missouri Rodeo Cowboy Association/American Cowboy Rodeo Association event and the top dollar prizes will attract a good field of talent to Licking. The Chamber is working to lower the cost of entry and possibly offer a family rate to make it easier for people to attend the event. This year’s rodeo will also allow local talent to compete. The Chamber plans to continue the Rodeo Saturday events of previous years. More information will be released closer to the event date.

The Chamber will meet again on Thursday, March 4, at 7 p.m.