Classifieds: Feb. 11 – Feb. 17, 2021

For Sale:

For Sale: Pine lumber, 2x6x18’, $11.80 a piece; 2x8x18’, $14.40 a piece, 417-247-7761. H/42/4tp

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Great Gift: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. Available online and will also receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173. H/15/tfp

Help Wanted:

Help Wanted: Caregivers needed for physically disabled individuals, including elderly, in their homes in Texas County. Details at ozarkcil.com “Job Opportunities-Attendants.” Call Marriya, 417-256-8714. H/42/2tp

Help Wanted: Maintenance man needed for house rentals, knowledge of maintenance and repairs, part-time as needed, needs tools. Call Bradley at 417-217-5896. H/41/4tp

Help Wanted: The City of Houston, Mo., is seeking applicants to fill a hiring list for full-time police officers that will be active for one year. Applicants need to be committed to understanding and protecting the ethical and cultural values of the residents and the city. Minimum education of a high school diploma or equivalent, 60 or more credit hours from an accredited college preferred, but not required. Must possess or be able to obtain Missouri POST certification (Class A Peace Officer License). Must be 21 years of age by date of hire. Starting Salary: $33,500 – $37,700 depending on qualifications and experience, which does not include overtime. Deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Feb. 19. For more information, call Lt. Brad Evans at 417-967-3348 or email him at evans@houstonmo.org. H/40/3tc

For Rent:

Deer Lick Apartments now accepting applications for two- and three-bedroom units. Equipped with stove and refrigerator. Laundry on site. Water, sewer, trash and maintenance included. Handicap accessible. We are now renting to (occupants) ineligible people. 573-674-2455. Equal Housing Lender. L/1/tfc

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

I, Kenneth Head, of 18909 Highway 32 East, Licking, MO 65542, am no longer responsible for anyone’s debts other than my own. L/4/6tp

Notice: The Piney Township is accepting bids on labor to replace a slab on Piney Drive, making it wider. The township will provide all materials needed. Please contact foreman: Rodney Douglas at 417-967-6238 for questions and to place bid. The Piney Township reserves the right to waive any irregularities or reject any and all bids. H/42/2tc

Notice: The Piney Township is accepting bids on the purchase and installation of a heavy duty-single axle, long-wheeled base flatbed with two toolboxes. Bid must include purchase of bed and installation price. Please call township foreman: Rodney Douglas for questions or to place bid, 417-967-6238. The Piney Township reserves the right to waive any irregularities or reject any and all bids. H/42/2tc

Save on your next prescription! World Health Link. Price match guarantee! Prescriptions required. CIPA certified. Over 1,500 medications available. Call today for a free price quote. 855-548-2040. Call now! H/34/tfp

Services Offered:

QPC Quality Plumbing and Construction, LLC. 24-hr. emergency service. Call today. 573-729-1030. L/1/tfn

Computer Repairs, Consulting and Training: Flexible hours and locations. Call 573-202-5703. L/1/tfn

Attention ladies! OK Tire in Houston will check the air in your tires, check the oil, anti-freeze and oil your squeaky car door or help in any way we can — for free — just like you were our mom or widow. You don’t have to buy anything. H/41/2tc

Services Offered: Financial benefits for those facing serious illness. You may qualify for a Living Benefit Loan today (up to 50 percent of your Life Insurance Policy Death Benefit.) Free information. Call 866-243-9585. H/37/tfc

Found:

Found: Medallion found on Brook Street, Licking. Identify and claim at The Licking News. L/6/1tp