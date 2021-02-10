Coming Events February 11, 2021

CANCELED BOONE TOWNSHIP FISH FRY

The Boone Township Board annual fish fry at the township shed at 16245 Hwy. AF scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 13, has been cancelled.

TEXAS COUNTY DEMOCRATS MEETING

The Texas County Democrats will meet at 6 p.m. at the lower level Administrative Center meeting room, across from the Collector’s office in Houston on Thursday, Feb. 18. Pizza will be served at 5:30 p.m. All interested are welcome to attend.

TEXAS COUNTY REPUBLICANS MEETING

The Texas County Republicans will meet at 7 p.m. at Houston Lions Club north of Houston off Hwy. 63 on Thursday, Feb. 18. Potluck at 6 p.m. Everyone welcome!

NOAH COLEMAN CHAPTER, NSDAR MEETING

The Noah Coleman Chapter, NSDAR will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Sybil’s in St. James on Saturday, Feb. 20. Mr. Frank Snelson will present a program about the Snelson Brinker Project. The original Snelson Brinker House was once the Crawford County Circuit Court. Zoom coverage is available to members during inclement weather or for your convenience. If needed, call Sybil’s for same day luncheon confirmation. Visitors are always welcome at meetings. For more information call or text DAR to 573-512-0742.

JOHN NABITY/ST. JOHN FISH FRY

The Second Annual John Nabity/St. John Fish Fry will be held 3:30 – 7 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 222 W. Hwy. 32 on Friday, Feb. 26. Everyone welcome.

CANCELED 2021 LICKING ALUMNI BANQUET

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and concerns for the health and safety of our attendees, it has been decided to cancel the 2021 Alumni Banquet. The Licking Alumni Scholarships continue to be awarded each year. There is enough in the Scholarship Fund to continue this for the next few years. Anyone having questions may call Linda Friend at 417-331-9635 or Sharon Stephens at 417-880-7004.

LRVFD CHILI SUPPER

The Licking Rural Volunteer Fire Department will host a Chili Supper 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. or while the food lasts at the Fox Fire Station on Saturday, March 6. Chili and the fixings, dessert, and drinks are included. In town delivery is planned to be available. There will be no auction at this event due to health safety concerns.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY RUN/WALK

The Wildcat Travel Club will be holding a St. Patrick’s Day 5K Color Run/Walk Fundraiser at 9 a.m. at the Licking High School on Saturday, March 6. Registration is at 8 a.m., register by Wednesday, Feb. 24 to guarantee a shirt. Registration may be done the day of the race (not guaranteed a shirt) or with a Wildcat Travel Club member. For more information contact Suzie Blackburn at 417-464-1284.

WILDCAT TRAVEL CLUB QUILT RAFFLE

The Wildcat Travel Club is holding a quilt raffle. Tickets are available through Wildcat Travel Club members. The drawing will be held at the St. Patrick’s Day 5K Color Run/Walk at the Licking High School on Saturday, March 6. The Restorative Justice Program at SCCC made the 78-inch by 98-inch quilt. For more information contact Suzie Blackburn at 417-464-1284.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY CORNED BEEF & CABBAGE

The St. Patrick’s Day Corned Beef & Cabbage meal will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at 222 W. Hwy. 32 on Wednesday, March 17. Everyone welcome.

FIRST ANNUAL LICKING JUNK DERBY

Licking Downtown Inc. will hold their First Annual Licking Junk Derby on Saturday, May 1. Events, activities and contests are being planned. Interested vendors may contact Joan Brannam now at TJ’s Flowers.

TOPS RESUMES MEETINGS, OPEN TO NEW MEMBERS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Licking Chapter meets at 4 – 4:30 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church, 208 S. Main St. on Mondays. Attend a meeting to see if we can help you lose weight or maintain your lost weight. Face covering and 6-ft. distancing are required. Visit TOPS.org or call Kathleen at 573-548-1133 for more information.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Alcoholics Anonymous will have a meeting at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Licking United Methodist Church.

GRIEF AND LOSS RECOVERY GROUP

The Grief and Loss Recovery Group will meet at 7 p.m. at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, corner of Hwy. 63 and College St., Licking, on Tuesday evenings. Grief and loss affects many of us, but we don’t need to suffer alone. Open to all! For more information, call Diane at 573-889-9197.

FREE ADDICTION RECOVERY CLASS

A program to help you overcome any form of addiction, based on the doctrine of Jesus Christ. If you or a loved one are struggling, please come! Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. E, Houston.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP

A Grief Support Group meets at 10 a.m. and a Depression/ Anxiety Group meets at 12 p.m. at the Green Tree Christian Church, 800 Greentree Rd, Rolla, on the first and third Wednesday of each month. If interested in a Salem Support Group, call Mary at 573-674-1127 or 573-247-8640 for more information.

SHERRILL TOWNSHIP

Sherrill Township meets at 5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at the township shed located at 11875 South 137 in Licking. The next meeting is Feb. 11.

LYNCH TOWNSHIP

Lynch Township’s meetings are the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Lynch Township Shed, 14472 Boiling Springs Road.

BOONE TOWNSHIP MEETING

Boone Township meets the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting is at the Township Shed, 16245 Highway AF, Licking.

TEXAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION

Licking Bridge Builders has transportation available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you would like to ride the bus, please make your appointment at least a day in advance by calling 573-674-3558 and talking with a volunteer.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 559: NEW MEETING SCHEDULE

The American Legion will be meeting quarterly until further notice.

