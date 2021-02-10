First Annual Junk Derby planned for May

By Shari Harris, Publisher

Licking Downtown Inc. met at The Licking News office on Thursday, Feb. 4, for their monthly meeting. Present were Conway Hawn, Joan Brannam, Suzanne Blackburn, Lanie Frick, Shari Harris, Trish Kissiar-Knight, Jean Potts and John Kissiar.

Decorations have been cleaned up at the Licking Mill, and a window has been repaired. Other windows have been identified which need the frames repaired. This will need to be done before painting.

The search continues for an affordable way to provide homes with easily identifiable numbers.

The next fundraiser for the mill will be The 1st Annual Licking Junk Derby, Saturday, May 1. Events were discussed, and vendors are currently being sought for the junk fest. Food trucks are also anticipated at this all-day flea market event. Because the day coincides with the Kentucky Derby, activities were discussed that involve the Derby, including a Derby hat contest and listening to or watching the Derby at the end of the day to see if your horse wins. Other activities for the day that were discussed include a petting zoo, a cornhole tournament, a live auction and live music. A committee will be organizing the event and developing a Facebook page. Further updates about which activities are chosen will be available closer to the Derby. Vendors interested in participating in the event can contact Joan Brannam at TJ’s Flowers.

The next meeting of Licking Downtown Inc. will be held March 4 at 5 p.m. at The Licking News office.