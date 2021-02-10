Lady ‘Cats split away games

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The Licking Lady ‘Cats lost on the road Monday, Feb. 1, to the Steelville Lady Cardinals, 41-58. JV pulled out an 18-16 victory.

Licking bounced back in their Thursday night, Feb. 4, game against Stoutland, with a convincing 51-15 win over the Lady Tigers. The Junior Varsity also had a good night, with a solid 35-17 win.

After spending much of their season on the road, the Lady ‘Cats wind up their season with home games. Weather permitting, Thayer comes to town on Thursday, Feb. 11, and Dixon Monday, Feb. 15. The Monday, Feb. 8, senior night game vs. Newburg was postponed due to weather and has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16.