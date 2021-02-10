Senior Night for LHS Boys Basketball and Cheer

By Shari Harris, Publisher

Coaches, athletes, families and fans celebrated Senior Night for boys’ basketball and cheer Tuesday night, Feb. 2, between the junior varsity and varsity games against St. James.

Junior varsity began the evening, fighting an evenly matched battle until the very last second. Half-time saw the Wildcats down by two, 23-25. During the third quarter, the two teams mostly traded baskets, exchanging the lead at times. At the end of three, the scoreboard showed a 43-43 tie. Licking took the lead 51-50 and St. James called a time out with 58.7 seconds on the clock. The Tigers connected for two after play resumed, and the 51-52 score in their favor remained unchanged through several minutes of missed free throws and shots from the field, jump balls, and in-bounds passes to wrap up the final minute on the scoreboard.

Photos by Shari Harris

Senior Cheerleaders Athena Crow, Maria Diedrich, Lizzy Lewis and Sierra Wolford and their families were honored, as well as senior basketball players Bryce Corley, Landon Medlock and Wilson Murray and their families. Seniors Matthew Gale and Aubrie Stephens were also recognized as members of the Pep Band.

Photos by Shari Harris

Varsity struggled with consistency in their game. After falling behind in the first quarter, 16-22, the Wildcats put together an impressive second quarter, going into half-time down by two points, 30-32. But Licking was unable to carry their momentum into the third quarter, and St. James extended the lead to 43-50 by the end of the third. The ‘Cats were unable to recover in the fourth and fell to the Tigers, 60-70.

Photos by Shari Harris

Licking lost Friday on the road, to Frisco League rival Dixon, in a close 51-52 contest. JV fell 46-68 to the Bulldogs.