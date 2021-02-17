Classifieds: Feb. 18 – Feb. 24, 2021

For Sale:

For Sale: Closeout on new discontinued tires and new tires. We also have lots of used tires. OK Tire, Houston, 417-967-3694. H/43/2tc

For Sale: Pine lumber, 2x6x18’, $11.80 a piece; 2x8x18’, $14.40 a piece, 417-247-7761. H/42/4tp

For Sale: Now available at The Licking News, books by author Marie Lasater – Democrat Ridge and Nature Has the Cure – Vol. 1-2. L/1/tfn

For Sale: Need something to hold your notes? Try Novel Notes, now available at The Licking News. L/1/tfn

For Sale: At The Licking News, books by Larry Dablemont. 115 S. Main St., Licking. L/1/tfn

Order your subscription now to The Licking News. Call 573-674-2412 or stop by The Licking News office at 115 S. Main Street in Licking. L/1/tfn

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Great Gift: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. Available online and will also receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173. H/15/tfp

Help Wanted:

Help Wanted: Caregivers needed for physically disabled individuals, including elderly, in their homes in Texas County. Details at ozarkcil.com “Job Opportunities-Attendants.” Call Marriya, 417-256-8714. H/42/2tp

Help Wanted: Maintenance man needed for house rentals, knowledge of maintenance and repairs, part-time as needed, needs tools. Call Bradley at 417-217-5896. H/41/4tp

For Rent:

Deer Lick Apartments now accepting applications for two- and three-bedroom units. Equipped with stove and refrigerator. Laundry on site. Water, sewer, trash and maintenance included. Handicap accessible. We are now renting to (occupants) ineligible people. 573-674-2455. Equal Housing Lender. L/1/tfc

For Rent: One-bedroom apartment, $225 a month, $225 deposit, 417-217-0686. H/43/tfc

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

I, Kenneth Head, of 18909 Highway 32 East, Licking, MO 65542, am no longer responsible for anyone’s debts other than my own. L/4/6tp

Seeking Bids for UPS Unit: The Texas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking bids to remove existing 15KW non-functioning UPS unit and replace with a 15KVA 3-phase 208V/120V unit with a 15-minute back-up. Any questions about specifications may be directed to Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey, 519 N. Grand Ave., Ste. 101, Houston, Mo. 65483, 417-967-4165, ext. 307, sheriff@texascountymissouri.gov. Bids should be received at the above address by March 1, 2021 at 4 p.m. The Texas County Sheriff’s Office reserves the right to reject any and all bids. H/43/1tc

Notice: The Piney Township is accepting bids on labor to replace a slab on Piney Drive, making it wider. The township will provide all materials needed. Please contact foreman: Rodney Douglas at 417-967-6238 for questions and to place bid. The Piney Township reserves the right to waive any irregularities or reject any and all bids. H/42/2tc

Notice: The Piney Township is accepting bids on the purchase and installation of a heavy duty-single axle, long-wheeled base flatbed with two toolboxes. Bid must include purchase of bed and installation price. Please call township foreman: Rodney Douglas for questions or to place bid, 417-967-6238. The Piney Township reserves the right to waive any irregularities or reject any and all bids. H/42/2tc

Notice: Pick up a copy of The Licking News at one of these locations. Licking – Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Dollar General, Casey’s, Rinne Fast and Friendly, Rinne Pharmacy, Rte. 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber, Country Crafts & Flea Market and The Licking News; Edgar Springs – Widener General Store and Dollar General; Houston — Casey’s, Corner Express; Raymondville – JR’ville Store; and Success – Pittman’s Store. L/1/tfn

Save on your next prescription! World Health Link. Price match guarantee! Prescriptions required. CIPA certified. Over 1,500 medications available. Call today for a free price quote. 855-548-2040. Call now! H/34/tfp

Services Offered:

QPC Quality Plumbing and Construction, LLC. 24-hr. emergency service. Call today. 573-729-1030. L/1/tfn

Computer Repairs, Consulting and Training: Flexible hours and locations. Call 573-202-5703. L/1/tfn

Services Offered: Financial benefits for those facing serious illness. You may qualify for a Living Benefit Loan today (up to 50 percent of your Life Insurance Policy Death Benefit.) Free information. Call 866-243-9585. H/37/tfc

Found:

Found: Medallion found on Brook Street, Licking. Identify and claim at The Licking News. L/6/2tp