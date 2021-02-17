In this edition: February 18, 2021

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

Rick Mansfield describes “What Is Love?” Cindy Fronterhouse-Badgett tells how reading inspires written expression and expands knowledge, and shares new additions at the Licking Library in the weekly Bookends.

Find an opportunity for a class offered on our state’s complex fence laws.

Linda Mondy shares another warming recipe, Southwestern Chicken Chowder, as this week’s recipe in Ozarks Cooks!

Supt. Cristina Wright provides information from the February School Board Meeting. Chapter seven of “Miles & the Monarchs” continues in Newspapers in Education.

Read the current COVID-19 statistics, and Phelps Health answers the question “When can I get a COVID-19 Vaccine?” Meet Billy Hebblethwaite, TCMH’s January Employee of the Month, and a Letter to the Editor emphasizes a Direct Support Crisis happening in our state.

Larry Dablemont shares a weather appropriate story – “A Hole in the Ice and Frozen Fish.” Scott Hamilton explains “Bitcoin Mining” and Karla Eslinger comments on “Moving Legislation Forward.”

Find “Cold Weather Safety Tips” and in anticipation of warmer weather, available gardening classes.

Keep current with reports and updates from the Board of Aldermen, Licking Police Department, sheriff, MSHP and courthouse.

The Licking News is a great way to keep in touch with the Licking community. Great weekly columns, job listings, area-wide menus, city, county and state updates, obituaries, local area coming events and classifieds are all included in the paper edition this week.

