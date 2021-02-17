Lady ‘Cats Senior Night

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The Newburg Wolves made it to Licking Saturday to face the Licking Wildcats, despite freezing temperatures and less than ideal roads. Due to forecast inclement weather for the following week, Senior Night for the girls’ basketball team was moved to Saturday, and the Lady ‘Cat seniors were honored between the JV boys basketball game and the girls varsity game. No JV girls’ game was played.

The JV boys started the afternoon on the right foot for the Wildcats, dispatching the Wolves 49-43.

Seniors Anna Sullins, Tomi Rose and Kimrey Krewson were honored, along with their parents, for their years of contributions to the Lady ‘Cats basketball team.

Then it was time for the first Lady ‘Cats home game in several weeks. The Lady ‘Cats showed their hometown fans what they’d been missing this season, winning handily over the Lady Wolves, 57-17.

The Varsity Wildcats ended the afternoon and made it a triple win, outscoring the Wolves 70-54 to take the conference win.

Weather permitting, the Wildcats have their final regular season game Thursday, Feb. 18, at Iberia. Districts begin Saturday, Feb. 20, at 2 p.m. for the Wildcats, when they face Bourbon at Licking. The winner of this game plays Dixon on Monday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m. at Dixon, and the championship game is Thursday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. at Dixon.

The Lady ‘Cats’ final regular season game Monday, Feb. 15, vs. Dixon, was cancelled due to inclement weather. They have a first round bye in District play and will face the winner of Saturday’s Cabool/Bourbon contest on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m. The championship game will be at Dixon, Friday, Feb. 26, at 6 p.m.