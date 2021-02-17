Local April elections – contested and write-in

By Shari Harris, Publisher

Filings were due by January 19 and were certified by January 26 for municipal, township and school board elections to be held on April 6, 2021. The last day you can register to vote in this election is March 10, 2021.

Below are some of the contested races for this election.

School Boards

Each district is choosing two board members for three-year terms.

Licking:

Rawly Gorman

Heidi Moloney

Jeremy Rinne

Cabool:

Chad Hunter

Steve Hawkins

Shelby Ellison

Chelsea Melton

Houston:

Jeffrey G. Crites

Robert Lee Harrington

Erin Courtney Abney

Brittany Nicole Salazar

Charles Alvin Malam

Dustin Douglas

Tanner Cantrell

Mtn. View/Birch Tree:

Beverly Denton

Jennifer Foster

William Altermatt

Plato:

Clinton Todd

Dalton Wade Quick

Michael L. Sternberg

Tobias Fletcher

Kristi Atterberry

Michael Humphrey

Raymondville:

Shelbi Dixon

Allan Branstetter

Douglas Swan

Summersville:

Sam Jewett

Max Racicot

Dustin H. Cooper

Eddie Ryan Jordan

Samuel Peifer

Municipalities

Licking

Alderman Ward 1

(2-yr. term)

Danny Wade

Kenneth Lewis

Townships

Sherrill Township

Board Member

(choose 2)

Rodney Sullins

Ben Akers

Robbie Haneline

Burdine Township

Clerk

Michelle Wright

Lonnie Grogan

Pierce Township

Board Member

(choose 2)

Daryl Bradford

Jeff Malam

Fred Wagner

Piney Township

Board Member

(choose 2)

Jeremy Foster

Marty Merckling

Timothy Malam

The following races had no one file, and will be decided by write-in voting.

Municipalities

Edgar Springs

Alderman South Ward

(one filed, but there were two open positions)

Alderman North Ward

Mayor

Townships

Cass Township

Two Board Members

Clerk

Treasurer

Clinton Township

Board member

Clerk

Pierce Township

Clerk

Roubidoux Township

Clerk

Treasurer

Sargent Township

Two Board Members

Clerk

Treasurer

Public Water

Supply Districts

Texas Co. PWSD #3:

Open positions in Sub-District #1, #4, #5.