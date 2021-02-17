Local April elections – contested and write-in
By Shari Harris, Publisher
Filings were due by January 19 and were certified by January 26 for municipal, township and school board elections to be held on April 6, 2021. The last day you can register to vote in this election is March 10, 2021.
Below are some of the contested races for this election.
School Boards
Each district is choosing two board members for three-year terms.
Licking:
Rawly Gorman
Heidi Moloney
Jeremy Rinne
Cabool:
Chad Hunter
Steve Hawkins
Shelby Ellison
Chelsea Melton
Houston:
Jeffrey G. Crites
Robert Lee Harrington
Erin Courtney Abney
Brittany Nicole Salazar
Charles Alvin Malam
Dustin Douglas
Tanner Cantrell
Mtn. View/Birch Tree:
Beverly Denton
Jennifer Foster
William Altermatt
Plato:
Clinton Todd
Dalton Wade Quick
Michael L. Sternberg
Tobias Fletcher
Kristi Atterberry
Michael Humphrey
Raymondville:
Shelbi Dixon
Allan Branstetter
Douglas Swan
Summersville:
Sam Jewett
Max Racicot
Dustin H. Cooper
Eddie Ryan Jordan
Samuel Peifer
Municipalities
Licking
Alderman Ward 1
(2-yr. term)
Danny Wade
Kenneth Lewis
Townships
Sherrill Township
Board Member
(choose 2)
Rodney Sullins
Ben Akers
Robbie Haneline
Burdine Township
Clerk
Michelle Wright
Lonnie Grogan
Pierce Township
Board Member
(choose 2)
Daryl Bradford
Jeff Malam
Fred Wagner
Piney Township
Board Member
(choose 2)
Jeremy Foster
Marty Merckling
Timothy Malam
The following races had no one file, and will be decided by write-in voting.
Municipalities
Edgar Springs
Alderman South Ward
(one filed, but there were two open positions)
Alderman North Ward
Mayor
Townships
Cass Township
Two Board Members
Clerk
Treasurer
Clinton Township
Board member
Clerk
Pierce Township
Clerk
Roubidoux Township
Clerk
Treasurer
Sargent Township
Two Board Members
Clerk
Treasurer
Public Water
Supply Districts
Texas Co. PWSD #3:
Open positions in Sub-District #1, #4, #5.