Valentine’s Day celebrations

Photo submitted
Hickory Manor celebrated Valentine’s Day with a party where they crowned their royalty. This year’s Valentine King was Mr. Colin “Wendall” Collins. A family donated boxes of chocolates for each of the Hickory Manor residents and bags of candy for all of the staff.
Photo submitted
The 2021 Hickory Manor Valentine Queen was Ms. Bobbie Tripp. Soda floats and decorated sugar cookies were served after the crowning of the King and Queen of Hearts.
Photo submitted
Children from Wednesday night’s Kidz Club at First Baptist Church made Valentine and candy sacks for the residents of Hickory Manor and Licking Residential Care. Inclement weather prevented the children from participating in delivering them and singing to the residents. From left: Lucinda Smith, Ellen Reynolds and Kathy Hooker delivered the goodies to a couple of caretakers.
Photo submitted
A table full of goodies awaited the residents of Licking Residential Care before their Valentine Snack Party on Feb. 12. A guessing game to see who was closest to naming the numbers of candies in a jar was also played. Tina Wade won first place and Mary Bolton was second. TJ’s Flowers donated carnations for each of the ladies. Gina Whitaker donated cookies, ice cream and strawberry soda, along with cheese crackers. St. John Catholic Church brought gift baskets filled with more goodies. Even more goodies arrived on Saturday.