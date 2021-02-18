Obituary – Austin G. Edgar

Austin Glen Edgar of Edgar Springs, Mo., passed away on February 16, 2021, at the age of 24. Austin was born in Rolla, Mo., on May 8, 1996, to James and Beverly (Light) Edgar.

Austin lived in Edgar Springs his whole life and loved it there. He was a package handler at FedEx in Rolla; when he wasn’t working, he enjoyed being outdoors, spending time with friends and family, reading, but mostly Austin loved helping people. He was a loving son, brother, nephew and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Austin is survived by his father, Jim Edgar of Edgar Springs, and special friend, Lagail Teel of Rolla; mother, Beverly Edgar of Salem; sister, Katie Edgar of Edgar Springs; a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family, and friends.

Austin was preceded in death by one brother, Dustin Edgar; grandparents, Glen and Anna Edgar and Bill and Barbara Light.

A Celebration of Life for Austin Edgar will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at the Rolla Chapel of the James and Gahr Mortuary, Rolla, Mo. Memorials are suggested to the Roseberry Cemetery. Cards are available at all James and Gahr locations.