Obituary – Paul R. Lavely

Paul Ray Lavely, 86, passed away on February 20, 2021, in Licking Mo. He was born January 10, 1935, to James Walter and Sally Avarilla Lavely.

Preceding Paul in death are his parents; brothers, Harold Dean Lavely, James Walter Lavely, Robert Lee Lavely and Donald Wayne Lavely.

Survivors include his sons, James Lavely, Mark Lavely and David Lavely; an incredibly special friend, Katy Sullins; six grandchildren, Jesse, Bradley, Tyler, Samantha, Emma and Justin Lavely; brothers and sisters, Elmer Lavely, Helen Marie Marchbanks, Howard Lavely and Norman Lavely.

A visitation for Paul will be held Thursday, February 25, 2021, from 11 – 11:30 a.m. at Fox Funeral Home, Licking, Mo. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. in Licking Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Carrigan officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.