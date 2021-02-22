Obituary – Vernon G. Hughes

Vernon Glenn Hughes, age 87, son of Allen Glenwood Hughes and Cleo Nadine Hulsey, stepson of Leroy Phares was born June 25, 1933, in Elvins, Mo. He passed away February 18, 2021, at Texas County Memorial Hospital, Houston, Mo.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather; sister, Janet Gail LaChance; brother, Ronald Phares; and his life-long friend and partner, Ralph Huesing.

Vernon is survived by family, Michael (Pam) Hulsey of St Louis; brother-in-law, Robert LaChance of Desloge; sister-in-law, Ursula (Don) Rakow of Rockwall, Texas; also, nieces, Regna (Lou) Wirth, Rhonda Phares, Jennifer Hulsey and Christine Rakow; nephews, Kevin LaChance, Doug Hulsey, Jeff Hulsey, Donald Rakow and David Rakow; and many great nieces, nephews and cousins.

Vernon was a retired teacher from Riverview Gardens School, St Louis, where he taught Social Studies. He received his master’s degree in education at Washington University, St Louis.

He previously lived in Clarksville, Mo. where he and Ralph owned several antique shops. Vernon retired to Green Valley, Ariz., where he became very active in the Episcopal Church and served as a lay reader. He returned to Missouri and moved to Licking to be near his family.

Vernon loved his cat, Jimmy St James. He loved going to flea markets, antique shops, estate sales and auctions.

Vernon was a “Renaissance” man; he loved classical music, going to the opera, reading, artwork, putting puzzles together, and hiking at his summer home in Ouray, Colo.

He was cremated under the direction of Evans Funeral Home in Houston. His remains were sent to the columbarium, garden of St Francis Episcopal Church in Green Valley, Ariz. and to the churchyard of St Marks Episcopal Church in Durango, Colo.

He will be greatly missed by his family, his cat, and many special friends; Carolyn Morehead, Bob (Sharon) Bush, Betty Pennington, Bertha Mae Taylor, Bob (Peggy) Watkins, Brenda Phares, Mary Ward and many others.