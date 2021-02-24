In this edition: February 25, 2021

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

Don’t miss information on catch-and-keep trout fishing season, which begins March 1 at Missouri trout parks, including Montauk State Park.

Rick Mansfield describes “Growing Up?” Cindy Fronterhouse-Badgett tells the benefits of reading in Bookends from the Licking Library. The Old Timer discourses on a timely topic, “The Weather.” We’re looking forward to the Texas County Museum of Art & History opening for the season on March 1.

Just in time to slim down for warmer weather, Linda Mondy shares a recipe for Skinny Spinach Lasagna in this week’s Ozarks Cooks!

On our Education page, we have more local honor lists and scholarship announcements and chapter eight of “Miles & the Monarchs” continues.

Read the current COVID-19 statistics, and Jeremy Rinne writes on Heart Awareness Month. TCMH Healthcare Foundation awards scholarships to deserving students, and see an opportunity to “Learn how to manage the day-to-day stresses of rural life.”

Larry Dablemont delves into “Politics and Patience.” Scott Hamilton requests, “Follow the Science,” and there are OP-ED’s and a Letter to the Editor for your perusal.

Keep current with reports and updates from the Texas County Health Department, County Commission, Sheriff, MSHP and courthouse.

The Licking News is a great way to keep in touch with the Licking community. Great weekly columns, job listings, area-wide menus, city, county and state updates, obituaries, local area coming events and classifieds are all included in the paper edition this week.

The Licking News print edition may be picked up at these fine locations: in Licking, Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Rinne Fast & Friendly, Casey’s General Store, Dollar General, Rinne Pharmacy, Route 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber Company, Country Crafts & Flea Market, and at the counter or at the paper box in front of The Licking News office; in Houston, Corner Express and Casey’s General Store; in Salem at The Salem News Office; in Edgar Springs at Dollar General and Widener’s General Store; in Raymondville at JR’ville Store; and in Success at Pittman’s Store.

The Licking News is delivered free of charge to local third grade classes to inspire reading; many thanks to Progressive Ozark Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Raymondville and Success third grade classes, and many thanks to Town & Country Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Licking and Phelps County R-III third grade classes.