Wildcats finish in District semifinals

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The Wildcats didn’t let the cold weather slow them down, and entered the first round of Districts like a team on fire. In a home game against Bourbon, the ‘Cats jumped to an early 27-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, with two slam-dunks by Wilson Murray feeding the flames. The halftime lead of 50-22 left little doubt that the Warhawks were in trouble.

Malachi Antle opened the third with a three point shot, followed by back-to-back threes from freshman Keyton Cook. Murray and JB Huff kept the game alive in the paint, scoring and pulling the defense inside. Nicholas Hood caught fire at the end of the third and carried it into the fourth, hitting three pointers then taking it down the center for two. The 82-32 final left no doubt, and the Wildcats advanced to the semi-final round of Districts.

Monday night, Dixon hosted the semifinal game, and the Wildcats showed up ready to play. A 19-17 first quarter lead was a good start for Licking, and they built it into a 40-33 lead at the half. The Bulldogs kept it close, but Licking continued to inch away, and at the end of three, held a ten-point lead, 57-47. But the Bulldogs wouldn’t go down so easy, and outscored Licking 17-7 in the final quarter, tying the game at 64-64 and forcing overtime. The Bulldogs carried their momentum into overtime and shut out Licking, ending the Wildcats’ season with a 64-75 loss.

The Wildcats finished their season with a respectable 16-9 record and made their coaches and fans proud.

Photos by Shari Harris