Obituary – Shirley C. Lewis

Shirley Colleen Lewis was born on September 19, 1935, in Licking, Mo. to Glen and Louise (Lee) Leadford. She departed this life on February 22, 2021, at the age of 85, in Houston, Mo.

Shirley was united in marriage to Darrell Lewis on December 10, 1955. She had three sons, Rick Dablemont and wife, Sharon, Randy Lewis and wife, Melissa and Ronny Lewis and wife, Tena. These sons gave them six grandsons and three granddaughters; Roderic Dablemont and wife, Christina, Jacob Dablemont and wife, Amanda, Jonathon Dablemont and wife, Marlee, Ginger Smith and husband, Ryan, Timothy Lewis and wife, Chelsea, Brooke Offutt and husband, Cory, Chase Lewis, Colton Lewis and wife, Samie and Desiree Fell and husband, Luke. The grandchildren have given them 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Shirley worked at Rawlings in Licking for 20 years. In June of 1974, Shirley and Darrell bought the family business (Leadford Service) from her parents. The business then became Lewis & Sons. Shirley and Darrell retired in June of 1999. The business is still in the family as a fourth generation service station with sons, Randy and Ronny, and grandson, Colton running it.

Shirley was an active member of the Licking Church of Christ and loved singing hymns. She knew them so well that even after she developed Alzheimer’s she was able to sing them by memory for a time. It was beautiful. Shirley volunteered with the Sonshine and Rainbow Day School in Licking and loved the little children. She loved and enjoyed being with her family.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and one sister, Wilma Harland. She is survived by her three sons, Rick, Randy and Ronny; three sisters, Marjorie Gann, Beverlea Knight and Sue Hadley; grandsons, granddaughters, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchild, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.

Visitation was held at Fox Funeral Home in Licking, Mo. on Thursday, February 25, 2021, from 6 – 8 p.m. Funeral services were held at the Licking Church of Christ on Friday, February 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Ministers Rick Mosher and Jim Bobo officiating. Burial was at the Licking Cemetery. Pallbearers are Roderic Dablemont, Jacob Dablemont, Jonathon Dablemont, Timothy Lewis, Chase Lewis and Colton Lewis. Memorial contributions in memory of Shirley may be made to the Sonshine and Rainbow Day School in Licking, Mo. All arrangements under the direction of Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.