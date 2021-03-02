Obituary – David W. Pound

David Wayne Pound passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at his home in Edgar Springs, Mo., on February 22, 2021, at the age of 64 of bile duct cancer.

David was born on April 1, 1956, in St. Louis, to Richard Pound and Patricia (Rice) Arrow.

David was married to Colene M. Curnutt on February 10, 1987, in Rolla, Mo.; they were married for 34 years.

David is survived by his wife, Colene M. Pound, of Edgar Springs; son David Pound Jr. of Edgar Springs and his six children – Davie, Destiny, Gunner, Colton, River and Layne; son Dennis Pound and wife Linda of Rolla and their three children – Dylan, Logan and Adalyn; brother Richard Pound of St. Louis; brother Dan Pound and wife Brenda and family of Rolla; sister Debbie Kemper and husband Richard and family of Newburg; close family friend Jamie Mesa of Rolla; his “little buddy,” Deeogee; and a host of other family members and dear friends.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his brother, Bill Pound.

David was an avid hunter who was completely at home in the outdoors. He loved sharing his many hunting stories. He enjoyed watching the St Louis Blues and Cardinals, but nothing was more enjoyable for him than watching his children and grandchildren play their game of choice. David was athletic himself and played years of softball and volleyball.

There was nothing mechanical that David could not fix and he enjoyed working and talking about classic autos. David had a free spirit and was always ready to hit the open road on his Harley and see where it would lead. Taking his “little buddy” Deeogee on a short drive everyday was part of his routine. He loved to laugh and spend time with his family. He always had a big smile and he never met a stranger. He was loved and known by many as “Big Dave.”

When David was diagnosed, he sought every reasonable medical intervention to restore his health and maintain a good quality of life. While David will be dearly missed by all who knew him, he would want everyone to know that he was prepared and ready to meet his Lord and Savior.

Everyone will be welcome to a Celebration of David’s Life, which will be determined at a future date and time.