Obituary – Leona Mae Pittman

Leona Mae Pittman was born in Ellis Prairie, Mo., on December 27, 1932, to Kelsie Salyer and Gladys (Achens) Salyer. She passed away at the Houston House on March 1, 2021, after the slow deterioration of her health due to Alzheimer’s Disease.

Mae lived most all her life in the Houston area, except for a short time when she lived with her son Ron and daughter in law in Springfield due to health reasons.

Mae attended several rural schools and graduated from Houston High School in 1950. In 1951 she married Duane Pittman, and they were blessed with two sons; Rickey Lee and Ronnie Dean.

Mae was always a very hard worker and worked for International Shoe Company, Smith Lumber Company, and the HD Lee Factory where she retired in 1996.

Mae was preceded in death by her parents; and her two brothers, Bill, and Kelsie Salyer Jr. She is survived by her two sons, Rick Pittman and wife Carol of Houston and Ron Pittman and wife Anne of Springfield; one sister, Irene Burris of Houston; a very special niece, Debbie Richards of Fenton; a sister-in-law, Delores Salyer of Houston; three grandchildren: Traci Hawkins and husband Eddie; Jason Pittman; and Lisa Schock and husband Chris; seven great grandchildren: Joel Pittman and wife Katie, Shelby Hawkins, Marshall Pittman, PFC Seth Hawkins, Nathan Schock, Jacob Schock and Hunter Pittman. She was also recently blessed with one beautiful great great granddaughter, Charlie Jane Pittman. Mae greatly treasured all her family and was a dear friend to many, many people over the years.

Mae was happiest when all her family was around her table eating her delicious home cooked meals that often ended with one of her famous carrot cakes. She loved to play dominoes and cards and spent many hours outside in God’s nature. Mae accepted Jesus as her personal savior at the age of 77 and enjoyed daily Bible reading and prayer for several years.

She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and woman, and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. The family would like to especially thank the staff of the Houston House for the wonderful love and care they showered on her the last few years of her life.

Memorials may be made to Ellis Prairie Cemetery, in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.

Visitation is Thursday March 4, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home. Graveside Services are at 1 p.m. at Ellis Prairie Cemetery with Jim Root officiating. Services are under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers are Jason Pittman, Joel Pittman, Marshall Pittman, Lyman Pittman, Eddie Hawkins and Chris Schock.