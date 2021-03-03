Basketball All-District Teams

All-District Boys Team

The 2021 All- District Boys Team for Class 3, District 9 was named last week. Two Licking players earned spots on the team.

Wilson Murray, senior, Licking

Bryce Corley, senior, Licking

Chase Cottrell, senior, Steelville

Landon Mabe, sophomore, Steelville

Johnny Brice, sophomore, Steelville

CJ Thiltgen, junior, Dixon

Will Shelton, senior, Dixon

Clayton Sinden, senior, Dixon

Jacob Shockley, senior, Cabool

Korbyn Tune, junior, Houston

Player of the Year: Chase Cottrell, senior, Steelville

Coach of the Year: John Tolly, Steelville

All-District Girls Team

The 2021 All- District Girls Team for Class 3, District 9 was named last week. Three Licking players earned spots on the team.

Anna Sullins, senior, Licking

Abbie Sullins, sophomore, Licking

Kylie Taylor, junior, Licking

Sydney Booker, senior, Steelville

Naomi Perkins, junior, Steelville

Alyssa Church, senior, Steelville

Hailey Shannon, junior, Cabool

Madelyne Aaron, senior, Cabool

Olivia Crites, sophomore, Houston

Hannah Dzurick, junior, Houston

Player of the Year: Sydney Booker, senior, Steelville

Coach of the Year: Seth Collins, Steelville