Basketball All-District Teams
All-District Boys Team
The 2021 All- District Boys Team for Class 3, District 9 was named last week. Two Licking players earned spots on the team.
Wilson Murray, senior, Licking
Bryce Corley, senior, Licking
Chase Cottrell, senior, Steelville
Landon Mabe, sophomore, Steelville
Johnny Brice, sophomore, Steelville
CJ Thiltgen, junior, Dixon
Will Shelton, senior, Dixon
Clayton Sinden, senior, Dixon
Jacob Shockley, senior, Cabool
Korbyn Tune, junior, Houston
Player of the Year: Chase Cottrell, senior, Steelville
Coach of the Year: John Tolly, Steelville
All-District Girls Team
The 2021 All- District Girls Team for Class 3, District 9 was named last week. Three Licking players earned spots on the team.
Anna Sullins, senior, Licking
Abbie Sullins, sophomore, Licking
Kylie Taylor, junior, Licking
Sydney Booker, senior, Steelville
Naomi Perkins, junior, Steelville
Alyssa Church, senior, Steelville
Hailey Shannon, junior, Cabool
Madelyne Aaron, senior, Cabool
Olivia Crites, sophomore, Houston
Hannah Dzurick, junior, Houston
Player of the Year: Sydney Booker, senior, Steelville
Coach of the Year: Seth Collins, Steelville