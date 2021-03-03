Coming Events March 4, 2021

LRVFD CHILI SUPPER

The Licking Rural Volunteer Fire Department will host a Chili Supper 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., or while the food lasts, at the Fox Fire Station on Saturday, March 6. Chili or vegetable soup and the fixings, dessert, and drinks are included. In town delivery is planned to be available. There will be no auction at this event due to health safety concerns.

POSTPONED INDEFINITELY ST. PATRICK’S DAY RUN/WALK

The Wildcat Travel Club’s St. Patrick’s Day 5K Color Run/Walk Fundraiser has been postponed indefinitely. For more information contact Suzie Blackburn at 417-464-1284.

POSTPONED INDEFINITELY WILDCAT TRAVEL CLUB QUILT RAFFLE

The Wildcat Travel Club’s Quilt Raffle has been postponed indefinitely. The Restorative Justice Program at SCCC made the 78-inch by 98-inch quilt. For more information contact Suzie Blackburn at 417-464-1284.

IF: GATHERING 2021

The IF: Gathering 2021 “Even If” will be held virtually, broadcasting live by She Ministries of Faith Fellowship Church on Friday, March 5, 6:15 – 9:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 6, 8:15 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Faith Fellowship Church, Houston. Registration is at Facebook: She Ministries. For more information call Faith Fellowship Church at 417-967-4680.

AUCTION & CHILI DINNER

A fundraiser Chili Dinner will be held to benefit County Crossroads Custom Cabinetry at 4 p.m. followed by an auction at 5 p.m., at the VFW on Saturday, March 13. Proceeds will help recovery after the structural fire in February. Everyone welcome.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY CORNED BEEF & CABBAGE

The St. Patrick’s Day Corned Beef & Cabbage meal will be served 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at 222 W. Hwy. 32 on Wednesday, March 17. Everyone welcome.

SOUTH CENTRAL WALK WORTHY INTER-DENOMINATIONAL WOMEN’S CONFERENCE

The South Central Walk Worthy Women’s Conference, an inter-denominational event will be held 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. on Friday, April 23, and 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, at First Baptist Church in Mtn. View, Mo. For more information go to www.scwalkworthy.com.

FIRST ANNUAL LICKING JUNK DERBY

Licking Downtown Inc. will hold their First Annual Licking Junk Derby on Saturday, May 1. Events, activities and contests are being planned. Interested vendors may contact Joan Brannam now at TJ’s Flowers.

TAI CHI CLASS FOR HEALTH

Tai Chi Classes for Health are held on Monday 1 – 2 p.m. at the Texas County Museum of Art and History on Main St.

TOPS OPEN TO NEW MEMBERS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Licking Chapter meets at 4 – 4:30 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church, 208 S. Main St. on Mondays. Attend a meeting to see if we can help you lose weight or maintain your lost weight. Face covering and 6-ft. distancing are required. Visit TOPS.org or call Kathleen at 573-548-1133 for more information.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Alcoholics Anonymous will have a meeting at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Licking United Methodist Church.

GRIEF AND LOSS RECOVERY GROUP

The Grief and Loss Recovery Group will meet at 7 p.m. at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, corner of Hwy. 63 and College St., Licking, on Tuesday evenings. Grief and loss affects many of us, but we don’t need to suffer alone. Open to all! For more information, call Diane at 573-889-9197.

FREE ADDICTION RECOVERY CLASS

A program to help you overcome any form of addiction, based on the doctrine of Jesus Christ. If you or a loved one are struggling, please come! Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. E, Houston.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP

A Grief Support Group meets at 10 a.m. and a Depression/ Anxiety Group meets at 12 p.m. at the Green Tree Christian Church, 800 Greentree Rd, Rolla, on the first and third Wednesday of each month. If interested in a Salem Support Group, call Mary at 573-674-1127 or 573-247-8640 for more information.

SHERRILL TOWNSHIP

Sherrill Township meets at 5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at the township shed located at 11875 South 137 in Licking. The next meeting is March 11.

LYNCH TOWNSHIP

Lynch Township’s meetings are the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Lynch Township Shed, 14472 Boiling Springs Road.

BOONE TOWNSHIP MEETING

Boone Township meets the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting is at the Township Shed, 16245 Highway AF, Licking.

TEXAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION

Licking Bridge Builders has transportation available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you would like to ride the bus, please make your appointment at least a day in advance by calling 573-674-3558 and talking with a volunteer.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 559: NEW MEETING SCHEDULE

The American Legion will be meeting quarterly until further notice.

NARCONON NEW LIFE RETREAT

More than 130 million people and two thirds of adults in the United States regularly use prescription drugs. It can be surprising to many that medication prescribed by a doctor can be unsafe, and very addictive. It is a common misconception that “If my doctor told me to take it, it must be okay.” This is objectively untrue, as nearly fifty thousand people in the United States died of prescription opioid abuse in 2018 alone. If the number of people who eventually transitioned to illicit drugs were added, this number would surely be much higher.

For information on how to confront your loved one for a drug test: https://www. narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/how-to-confront-an-addict. html.

If you find your loved one is abusing drugs, reach out to find them help. If you don’t know where to start, give us a call. Our caring staff is available 24-7 to help you find a treatment center that works for you.

For more information on signs of drug abuse visit: https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/drugs-of-abuse/signs-of-drug-use.html.

Take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call 1-800-431-1754 for free screenings or referrals.

