By Shari Harris, Publisher

March 1-5 is Newspapers in Education week. The Licking News partners with Town & Country Bank and Progressive Ozark Bank to bring the Newspapers in Education program to local schools. The Licking third grade classes and the Phelps County R-III third grade class receive free newspapers for each student thanks to the generosity of Town & Country Bank. The Raymondville and Success third graders each receive free newspapers thanks to the generosity of Progressive Ozark Bank. The Licking News provides the delivery free of charge.

Regarding their Licking third grade classes, Mrs. Callie Smith and Mrs. Brandi Huff said, “Third grade would like to thank you and the sponsors that provide Licking newspapers to our classrooms. Students look forward to the newspaper drop off each week. They enjoy finding pictures of families and friends, reading the comic strips, as well as doing the activities in the paper. We appreciate this opportunity to be able to pull in city events to our classrooms!”

Says Rebecca Malam, Success Elementary third grade teacher, “My class LOVES getting the newspaper each week! They get so excited when they see me bring in the newspapers. We enjoy reading the newspapers in class at the end of the day. Their favorite part is the comic section, of course. For the 100th Day of School, we found 100 different parts of speech (nouns, verbs, adjectives) in one of the articles! Thank you to everyone who has made this possible for us!”

The Missouri Press Foundation explains the program’s reasons and goals for 2021 as follows:

“NIE features are designed to make reading newspapers a fun and beneficial learning experience. Research shows that Newspapers in Education programs make a difference in test scores and in future reading habits, which is very important to our industry. With so many news outlets at their fingertips, it is vital that students learn the value of newspapers and the integrity of journalists. They need to become educated media consumers.

“The goal of Newspapers in Education is to put young people in contact with a newspaper to create a generation of critical readers, engaged citizens and consumers. These living textbooks provide authentic learning resources for reinforcing concepts taught in the classroom. The informational text in newspapers encourages students to develop comprehension skills by discerning what information is most important versus what information is interesting but not necessary for understanding. Local newspapers create civic awareness by introducing children to their community. Math, science, geography, language arts, vocabulary and many more subjects may be learned by using newspapers.

“Teachers should be encouraged to send the newspapers home so that the learning may continue. Sharing the newspaper with family will spark discussions on what was learned with the newspaper at school and offering the opportunity for parents and children to read the newspaper together.

“The Missouri Press Foundation supports Newspapers in Education by providing free serial stories, with teaching guides, and many educational features.”

The Licking News is grateful to the sponsors and to the teachers who implement the program.