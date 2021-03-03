Read Across America goes virtual

Photo by Christy Porter
Ms. Hoemann’s kindergarten class listened attentively to “The Lion Inside,” read by Staff Sgt. Angela Burns, 31st Engineer Battalion, on March 2. And yes, these kindergartners know how to roar! Fort Leonard Wood soldiers wanted to continue the annual participation in Read Across America and did so by producing the stories virtually this year due to the pandemic. Licking Elementary students K – 2 expressed their excitement and also reacted to the stories of “The Rainbow Fish,” read by Capt. Zeke Dodd, Company B, 2nd Battalion, 10th Infantry Division; and “Miss Smith’s Incredible Story,” read by Capt. Joseph Lonergan, 14th Military Police Battalion.
