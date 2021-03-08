Obituary – Kenneth W. Overman

Kenneth William Overman, 61, passed away February 5, 2021, in Licking, Mo. Kenneth was born May 16, 1959, in Agana Heights, Guam.

Kenneth is survived by his three children, Kenneth Overman II, Rebecca Overman and Samathia Lewis; mother, Martha Overman; two brothers, Robert Overman and Glenn Overman; and three grandchildren, Alannah Overman, Jamie Lewis and Riley Lewis.

Kenneth was proud to serve in the United States Army for six years. His hobbies included reading, fishing and games of all kinds.

A memorial service for Kenneth will take place Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 12 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Licking. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.