Obituary – Oscar L. “Sonny” Smith

Oscar L. “Sonny” Smith, age 80, son of Oscar and Emma (Myers) Smith, was born June 25, 1940, in Bucyrus, Mo. He passed away March 6, 2021, at Cox South in Springfield.

Sonny grew up in Bucyrus, working with his family’s business, farm and sawmill. He hauled pine logs for years. He attended Plum Valley School then high school in Houston.

Sonny was preceded in death by his wife, Linda (Hill) Smith; both his parents; and three sisters, Adra Donavon, Imogene Winders and Carnita Keller.

He is survived by his daughter, Beverly Wallace and fiancé John Doris, of Port Vincent, La.; his son, Lester Smith and wife Lorette; one granddaughter, Pheadra Kay Smith, all of Bucyrus; and several nieces and nephews. Sonny was loved dearly by all his family.

Sonny married Linda January 22, 1960, and was married for 30 years until her death in January 1990. To this union a son and daughter were born.

After marriage, Sonny and Linda moved to Kansas City, Mo. where Sonny worked as an ironworker on high risers. They moved back to Houston after a few years where he went back to hauling logs.

Sonny started working at Rust Utility Shop in 1968 as an electrician, and heating and cooling. He worked there 42 years until his retirement in 2010. It can be said that there is not a home in Texas County he hasn’t been in.

Sonny was baptized at the Boone Creek Church when he was an adult. He enjoyed being a part of the church and was even the Youth Group Leader for several years at Boone Creek.

His other enjoyments were hunting, anything that walked he liked to hunt! He enjoyed fishing and especially loved crappie fishing with Frank Miller. Sonny loved going to car shows and one of his greatest loves was building his 1935 Plymouth with his son, Lester.

Sonny loved spending time with his family and friends. He was always there to lend a hand to anyone in need and will be missed by all that knew and loved him.

Services with full Military Honors were held Wednesday, March 10, at 6 p.m. in Evans Funeral Home. Dr. Howell Burkhead officiated. Inurnment will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or American Kidney Foundation. Arrangements were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. On-line condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.