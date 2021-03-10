CCW/ATV Permit Office

By Sheriff Scott Lindsey, Texas County Sheriff’s Dept.

HOUSTON, Mo. – The Sheriff’s Office concealed weapons permits and ATV permits office will be open on Saturday, March 27, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The normal office hours are Monday – Friday. This is an effort to help accommodate people who are not able to make it during the workweek. If you wish to renew or apply for a CCW on March 27, please call ahead to ensure a time, at 417-967-4165 option 4 on the phone menu.