Licking Academic All-State Volleyball

Photo submitted
All the girls on this year’s Licking varsity team maintained a GPA of 3.8 or higher and earned Academic All State in volleyball. From left, bottom row: Kamryn Barnes, Hannah Medlock and Riley Moloney; second row: Maci Sparks, Kimrey Krewson and Anna Sullins; third row: Kiley Ingram and Abbie Sullins; top row: Kylie Taylor and Winter Murray. “These ladies not only excel on the volleyball court, but in the classroom as well. They are true student athletes!” says Coach Terri Moncrief.

