Licking Fire Department Chili Supper

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The Licking Volunteer Fire Department held a chili supper fundraiser Saturday at the Fox Fire Station Community Room. Chief Jimmy Sherrill reported over $700 was made before expenses.

The funds are to be used for purchasing new equipment for firefighters. Their equipment cycles out of usefulness after a period of years and must all be replaced, at a high cost to the volunteer department. Fundraisers have not made enough yet to purchase new gear but the fund is slowly growing. The chili supper and a fish fry are frequent fundraising events for the department.

Chief Sherrill said that he hopes to find a matching grant for equipment which would, in effect, double the money the department has raised, allowing them to buy twice the amount of gear. But the more the department raises in the meantime, the more they would receive with the matching grant. This would allow them to buy more of the lifesaving gear they so desperately need.

If you missed the chili supper and would like to help your fire department purchase lifesaving equipment, donations and dues are accepted at the drop box at the fire station, to the left of the door (directly behind the flagpole), or you can mail them to P.O. Box 207, Licking, MO 65542.

Fire Department warns against burning

It was a busy weekend for the Licking Fire Department. Chief Jimmy Sherrill advises that people should burn with caution. If a fire gets out of hand, don’t wait to call for assistance. The amount of dead foliage will allow a fire to spread rapidly, so get help as quickly as possible. Texas County 9-1-1 dispatches the fire department, so help can be summoned by dialing 9-1-1.