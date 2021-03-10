Plans continue for Junk Derby

By Shari Harris, Publisher

Licking Downtown, Inc., met Thursday, March 4, at The Licking News office for their regular meeting.

The Junk Derby is the next fundraiser planned. The vendor sheets are prepared and vendors have begun to sign up already. Several food trucks have joined the event. The Licking Downtown, Inc., Facebook post about the event is gathering views and shares. Joan Brannam is reserving booth space for interested vendors; call 573-674-2547, or 417-464-3572. Discussions were held regarding music, potential booths and activities. Proceeds from booth rentals and an auction will go toward renovation of the Historic Licking Mill.

The recent weather has prevented repairs to the Mill. Some window repairs will need to be made before the Junk Derby. The FFA assisted with removing Christmas decorations from the mill. Licking schools have requested a fourth grade field trip to the Mill in May.

The next holiday for the flags to be displayed will be Memorial Day.

The Fall Festival at the Mill has been tentatively scheduled for October 9.