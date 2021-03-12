CANCELED – State of Missouri Endangered Person Advisory

CANCELED – Hardcastle was located safe.

MSHP

The Thayer Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred at 9091 MO 142, Thayer, Mo. at 9:30 p.m. on March 11, 2021.

Missing Is:

Nicole Hardcastle a white, female, age 26.

The endangered missing person:

Nicole Hardcastle, is a white, female, age 26, height 5’7″, 199 lbs., blonde hair, brown eyes, fair/light complexion, wearing an olive-green coat with fur hood.

Brief circumstances regarding the Endangered Missing Person incident:

Nicole is a ward of the state of the Missouri. While at her home with a caregiver it was discovered that Nicole had left. Information gathered stated a vehicle pulled up in the drive at the house without headlights activated and left shortly after. A K9 searched the scene but was unable to locate a scent other than one to the driveway from the back of the house where Nicole supposedly left. There is no available information about the vehicle or direction of travel.

Anyone seeing the missing person, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Thayer Police Department at (417) 264-3819.